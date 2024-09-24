Ex-Dons striker signs deal to play in Iran

Mo Eisa | Getty Images

The former Dons top-scorer has made a move abroad

Former MK Dons front man Mo Eisa has completed a move to Nassaji Mazandaran in Iran.

The 30-year-old left Dons in the summer after spending the second-half of last season on loan at Exeter City. But after several months of being a free agent, has signed a deal in the Persian Gulf Pro League - the Iranian top flight.

Nassaji finished 12th of 16 teams last season, but are still seeking their first win of the season, drawing two and losing three of their opening five games this term.

Eisa scored 31 goals in 101 appearances for Dons during his two-and-a-half years at the club.