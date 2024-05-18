Ex-Dons winger Murphy fires Oxford United to the Championship

Josh Murphy

It was an historic day for Oxford United at Wembley Stadium

Ex-MK Dons loanee Josh Murphy fired Oxford United to the Championship on Saturday as they beat Bolton Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium.

In a game littered with former Dons, Murphy’s first-half brace was enough to guide Des Buckingham’s side to the second-tier for the first time since 1999.

Murphy, who was named Player’s Player of the Year for Dons while on loan from Norwich City in 2015/16, was joined in the celebrations at the full-time whistle by midfielder Josh McEachran, who left Stadium MK a year ago, and keeper Jamie Cumming, who spent 18 months at MK1 on loan from Chelsea. On the U’s bench too, goalkeeper coach Lewis Price and physio James Baldock also spent time with Dons.

“No-one expected this,” said man of the match Murphy afterwards. “We played amazingly and we're in the Championship. This group is very special. Everyone swam today, we all dug in. Today, we've played out of our skin.

“I want to claim these big moments, my brother keeps telling me to go out and claim it and I think I have today.”