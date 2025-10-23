Ex-MK Dons boss considered suicide just weeks after securing promotion

The ex-MK Dons manager, sacked nine years ago today (Thursday), spoke of the lowest moment of his life

Weeks after securing MK Dons’ most significant promotion, former manager Karl Robinson admitted he considered suicide.

The dramatic end to the 2014/15 season saw Dons snatch automatic promotion to the Championship on the final day of the season, but the shine was quickly taken off it following the death of Andy King. The ex-Everton midfielder was a part of Dons’ recruitment team behind the scenes, working closely with Robinson to bring in players like Will Grigg, Benik Afobe and Lewis Baker.

The death of his close friend though threatened to send Robinson spiralling, to a point where where he, while on holiday in Italy, considered jumping off a roof.

Andy King was a key figure behind-the-scenes at MK Dons before his death in 2015 | Getty Images

“I started crying and went to my room, and I was told I could not carry on doing this job. It was a meltdown moment for me. Kingy dying completely smashed me.

“I had gone, I couldn’t be bothered with anything. We’d just been promoted, and everyone’s perception of my life at the time was it being the highest point of my career, but it was one of the lowest points of my life.”

Just 17 months later, and nine years ago to the day, Robinson would be given his marching orders from MK Dons with just four wins in 16 games as they dropped into the League One relegation zone.

Robinson added: “It was one of the weirdest transitions of my whole life. The next morning was so weird. As a family, I felt we didn’t have a purpose. It was so strange, and the biggest change in my life. All of our lives changed in that moment.

“I remember Pete Winkelman cried as I left his house after we had that argument. And I saw Bernie Winkelman crying as well. But we knew we were getting the sack.

“I still would have got that club in the play-offs that year.”