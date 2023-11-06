Ex-MK Dons boss Robinson favourite for vacant Bristol Rovers job

Robbo could be back in League One management

The 43-year-old spent six-and-a-half years at Stadium MK, leading them to the Championship in 2014/15 before relegation and the sack followed in 2016.

Spells in League One at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United followed, before he spent a couple of months as assistant to Sam Allardyce at Leeds United at the end of last season as they sought to keep the Whites in the Premier League.

Robinson had been linked with a move to Fleetwood Town earlier this season after Scott Brown's departure, and was tentatively linked with a return to Stadium MK when Graham Alexander was sacked last month.