Ex-MK Dons boss Robinson favourite for vacant Bristol Rovers job
Robbo could be back in League One management
and live on Freeview channel 276
Former MK Dons manager Karl Robinson could be set for an EFL return with Bristol Rovers.
The 43-year-old spent six-and-a-half years at Stadium MK, leading them to the Championship in 2014/15 before relegation and the sack followed in 2016.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Spells in League One at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United followed, before he spent a couple of months as assistant to Sam Allardyce at Leeds United at the end of last season as they sought to keep the Whites in the Premier League.
Robinson had been linked with a move to Fleetwood Town earlier this season after Scott Brown's departure, and was tentatively linked with a return to Stadium MK when Graham Alexander was sacked last month.
But following Joey Barton's sacking at the Memorial Stadium, Robinson has become the bookmakers' favourite to take over Rovers, who sit 15th in League One.