Ex-MK Dons boss tipped to return to Swansea after Williams sacking

One former MK Dons man could replace another at Swansea City

Former MK Dons assistant manager Luke Williams has been sacked by Championship side Swansea City, opening the door for a potential return for another ex-MK Dons man.

Williams paid the price for a run of seven defeats in nine matches, with the Swans slipping further down the table towards the relegation zone.

The 43-year-old spent 18 months at Stadium MK between 2019 and 2021 as assistant to Russell Martin, with the pair departing for Wales on the eve of the 21/22 season.

But they parted ways, with Williams taking up the top job at Notts County in 2022, winning promotion from the National League to see them return to the EFL. He made his return to Swansea 13 months ago though, taking up the top job before getting the sack on Monday.

Martin though is heavily tipped to return to the Swansea.com Stadium. According to BetVictor, Martin is the 6/1 second-favourite to take over again at the helm, tucked in behind former Oxford United boss Des Buckingham, currently at 5/2.

After a couple of years at Swansea City, Martin left in the summer of 2023 to join Southampton following their relegation from the Premier League. Going on a 25-game unbeaten run, Martin’s Saints secured promotion back to the top flight via the play-offs, but found life in the Premier League tough and was sacked in November with the side rock bottom of the table.

While Martin is amongst the front-runners for the Swans job, ex-Dons striker Ryan Lowe is also included in the running.

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “We make former Swansea manager Russell Martin 6/1 to return to the Welsh club in a bid to recover their recent poor form.

“Des Buckingham is the favourite to be appointed at 5/2, with ex-Swans defender Alan Tate 8/1.

“Former Luton manager Rob Edwards and ex-Preston boss Ryan Lowe are at longer odds of 10/1 to fill the vacancy with the Championship strugglers.”