Ex-MK Dons midfielder O'Riley joins Marseille on loan

The Danish international will play Champions League football again this season

Matt O’Riley was on the move again this summer, completing a season-long loan deal with Marseille.

The Brighton man joins Les Olympiens but the Seagulls remain keen to keep hold of him in the long term.

Head coach Fabian Hurzeler said: "Matt has the opportunity to challenge himself at the highest level in France and in the Champions League.

"We have a lot of competition in the midfield positions, and while we see Matt's long-term future here with us, this gives him the potential of more game time."

The 24-year-old Danish midfielder starred for MK Dons for a year, signing after leaving Fulham in January 2021, departing a year later for Celtic. He scored 10 goals in 54 appearances.

A hugely successful two-and-a-half years at Celtic Park followed, with trophies and Champions League appearances before a move to the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion last summer came about for a fee believed to be around £25 million.

Injured in his debut though after a bad challenge from Crawley Town midfielder Jay Williams, who would make a brief cameo as an MK Dons player for six months in 2025, ruled him out for much of the first-half of last season before he came back into the side for the Seagulls, scoring on his debut in a 2-1 win over Manchester City and becoming a regular on the south coast.