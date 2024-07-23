Ex-MK Dons striker targeted by former Dons manager in Premier League

By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 13:11 BST
Bradon Thomas-AsanteBradon Thomas-Asante
Bradon Thomas-Asante | Getty Images
The former MK Dons manager is reported to be in the market for two former MK1 players

Southampton could be in for an MK Dons reunion as Russell Martin reportedly has set his sights on signing a former team-mate.

West Brom’s top-scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante has emerged as a target for the Saints following their promotion to the Premier League. The 25-year-old left MK Dons following their promotion from League Two in 2019, but his loan spell at Oxford City in January of the same year meant he never played in the same team as Russell Martin, who moved to Stadium MK in the same month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The striker has finished the last two seasons as the Baggies’ top-scorer in the Championship, having moved to the Hawthorns in August 2022, but with Saints’ Che Adams set for a move to Italian side Torino, Martin is keen to move swiftly to find a replacement, and has, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, targeted Thomas-Asante.

Martin remains keen to sign Matt O’Riley too - another former Dons player. The Danish midfielder has been targeted by several clubs since his move to Celtic, and after a record-breaking season in Glasgow, could be subject to a big money bid from the south coast club to bring him to St Mary’s.

Related topics:Russell MartinSouthamptonWest BromPromotionPremier LeagueStadium MKLeague TwoChampionshipMatt O'RileyCelticGlasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.