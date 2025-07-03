Ex-Premier League striker draws comparisons between Birmingham City and MK Dons

“You can't really say for certain, but definitely they are favourites.”

Former Blackburn Rovers hitman Matt Jansen has likened MK Dons to last season’s Birmingham City in terms of their favourites status for the year to come.

Paul Warne’s side are out in front when it comes to the betting stakes, with more than 38 per cent of bets taken by Betfair on the eventual winner of League Two going to MK Dons.

Birmingham City spent just one season in League One last term following their relegation from the Championship, and spent big to ensure an immediate return to the second tier. And they did so at a canter, topping the table by nine points, losing only three matches all term.

While Dons finished 19th in League Two last season, they have been installed as the early favourites after luring big-name signings to the club so far this summer, including the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing from Derby County and Aaron Collins from Bolton Wanderers.

Speaking to Live Casinos, former Blackburn, Bolton and Crystal Palace striker Jansen said while Dons are favourites, as Birmingham were last season, it is not a certainty.

“MK Dons are another team spending money and they are certainly contenders,” he said.

“I don't think anybody can be certain, although Birmingham nearly were last season. They were a very good side. They were the best side in League One last year.

“You can't really say for certain, but definitely they are favourites.”