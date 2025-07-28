Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man Paterson sets sights on League Two title with MK Dons

MK Dons have completed their seventh signing of the summer

Callum Paterson has set his sights on completing his promotion winners set after joining MK Dons.

The 30-year-old Scot left troubled Sheffield Wednesday this summer, having helped them from League One to the Championship a couple of years ago, while also being a part of the Cardiff City squad promoted to the Premier League.

Known for playing all over the pitch, Paterson adds a physicality which Paul Warne has been screaming out for in recent weeks, with an eye for goal too, scoring 89 career goals in 449 appearances from a range of different positions.

Making the move to MK1, he becomes the seventh signing of the summer after Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Gethin Jones, Aaron Collins, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy, Will Collar and Tom Finch also completed switches.

Like Mendez-Laing, Paterson has dropped from the Championship to be a part of Warne’s revolution, and the ex-Wednesday man made no bones about his ambitions for the forthcoming season, setting his sights at the very top of League Two.

“I’m here to do a job, to get promoted and win the league,” he said. “I’ve won promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, from League One to the Championship so it would be nice to complete the set. I’m excited to be a part of this challenge.

“The ambition of the club was a real key point. I met the manager a couple of weeks ago, and he told me of his ambitions and his plans, and I’m thankful to get it done.

“He has a clear plan, he’s an approachable guy and it makes a real difference when he tells you exactly what he wants. The manager’s openness, honesty and truthfulness told me how he wanted to play. It’s something I’ve missed in my career, and I think I needed that.”

Describing himself as a player, he added: “I’ve been around the block a few times. I’m tall, athletic, I like to get stuck in and put the ball in the back of the net. That’s pretty much me!

“Running and working hard is my game. The rewards don’t just fall into your lap, you have to go out and get them.”