Ex-Spurs midfielder Carroll adds experience to Dons' ranks

MK Dons confirmed their eighth signing of the summer window on Friday

Experienced midfielder Tom Carroll hopes he can used his wealth of knowhow to help MK Dons in the right direction after signing for the club on Friday.

The 32-year-old has played nearly 300 career games for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Swansea City and most recently Exeter City, making the move to Stadium MK as part of Mike Williamson’s rebuild.

Though the oldest signing of the eight added to the squad this summer, Carroll hopes he can make an impact on the pitch, but also hopes to make one off it as well to younger members of the squad to help them through the trials and tribulations of a season.

“It's good to have a mixture of ages in the group,” he said. “I'm 32 now, I've been through quite a lot in my career and seen most things so I definitely bring that experience with me and I want to bring leadership to the group, being available to the young lads so if they have anything to ask me they can fire away.

“I loved playing a lot of games last year and hopefully I can do the same again.”

On his move, he continued: “"I spoke to the manager and I think we see football in a very similar way, I think the style of play is going to suit me and the group that the staff are getting together looks like it's going to be really strong. Hopefully, we can have a good season, and there's no hiding away from the end goal which is promotion.”

Head coach Williamson added: “"First and foremost, Tom brings a wealth of experience through his impressive career so far, which will help support the team as one of the senior leaders in the dressing room.