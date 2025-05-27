"Exactly what I wanted": Warne on MK Dons' new signing Mendez-Laing

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 27th May 2025, 16:20 BST

The head coach spoke about reuniting with his former Derby County winger

Dons boss Paul Warne feels the capture of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing encapsulates the abilities he is looking to bring to Stadium MK this summer.

The 33-year-old winger was a key player for Warne at Derby County as the pair secured promotion to the Championship in 2024, with Mendez-Laing handed the captain’s armband at Pride Park for their season in the second tier.

After taking over at League Two MK Dons in April, Warne got to cast his eyes over the squad in four games before the end of the season, and cited several key areas he wanted to improve, with attacking wide players being one of them.

In landing Mendez-Laing, who had been under contract at Derby for next season, Warne said he was plenty pleased to get the first deal of the summer over the line in good time.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Nathaniel,” said the head coach. “Having previously coached him, I’ve seen his skill set and capabilities firsthand and it’s exactly what I wanted to introduce into this squad.

“He’s a strong, fast and versatile player who provides a threat at goal. I’m really excited to work with him again, and I’m pleased to get this deal done so early on in the window.”

