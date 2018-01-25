EXCLUSIVE: Sacking Neilson 'not a difficult decision' for Winkelman

The decision to sack Robbie Neilson on Saturday night was a straight forward one for Pete Winkelman.

Having watched on as his side lost 2-1 to Northampton at Sixfields earlier in the day, the chairman said the time was right to cut ties with the Scot after just 13 months in charge at Stadium MK as Dons dropped into the League 1 relegation zone.

“The whole thing has been very difficult but by the end it wasn’t a difficult decision,” he admitted.

“I didn’t do it straight after the game. Emotions were high, we were all disappointed. We had to take a breath.

“But equally, I didn’t want it going on into Sunday.

“He’s a wonderful guy, as were the team he build around him, and he tried his hardest.

“But I realised I was seeing a team that wasn’t like the tea he’d described to me, not playing what we expected them to be.

“The first half hour of the second half against Northampton showed something needed to change.

“Robbie is hard working, dedicated, committed man and that’s why I had to give it as long as I could.”