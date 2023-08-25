Exeter boss does not rule out Nombe move and potential Dons pay-day

Exeter City have not ruled out a late move for striker Sam Nombe, which would earn MK Dons a late-window pay day.

The 24-year-old left Stadium MK two years ago for Devon having spent the previous season on loan at Luton Town. His move to St James Park has seen him net 27 goals in 79 appearances, and that form has attracted attention this summer.

League One side Barnsley, who were rumoured to be priced out of a move for Dons defender Jack Tucker earlier in the window, have reportedly have a £1 million bid lined up for the striker and should the Grecians accept, a portion of that cash would be making it’s way to MK1 as a result of a sell-on clause included in his initial move.

Exeter boss Gary Caldwell said while there had been no formal bid put in for Nombe with a week to go before the transfer window closes, he would not rule out a move should a ‘huge bid’ come in for the striker.

“There is nothing at the moment, he is still our player,” Caldwell said on Thursday, when asked about the rumours. “If we get a huge bid like we said, then we are a football club that knows players have to leave for the right price, and then we will look at it.

“Sam has been fantastic for me since I came in. He has started the season well even though hasn’t scored, but we don’t just judge him on goals but performances and gives us a lot of possession and ability to get up the pitch. I am delighted with Sam and he is ours.