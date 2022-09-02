Exeter City 0-0 MK Dons - Underway at St James Park
MK Dons have made the lenghty trip to St James Park this afternoon to take on Exeter City in League One.
MK Dons are in action against Exeter City today at St James Park
Exeter City 0-0 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:06
MK Dons team news
It’s back to the Morecambe team for MK Dons this afternoon as Liam Manning makes the ten changes back from midweek, and unchanged from this time last week.
MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, O’Hora, Lewington, Harvie, Lawrence, Johnson, Devoy, Grant, Burns, Grigg
Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Oyegoke, Kayode, Barry, Dennis, Jules
5 mins: A cagey start for Dons
Not much to say in terms of the game, but Exeter have had the majority of possession. A corner too came to nothing.
Dons meanwhile are yet to really string a group of passes together.
MK Dons get the game underway
Familiar face in the Exeter side
Sam Nombe starts up front for Exeter City this afternoon, taking on his former club. Nombe made 46 appearances for Dons after coming through the academy, netting six goal before being sold to the Grecians last summer.
Exeter’s team to face MK Dons
How could MK Dons line-up this afternoon?
Liam Manning on Exeter City game
“I know exactly what we're walking into,” said Manning on Thursday. “It'll be a tough game, we'll need to be at our maximum to get something out of it.
“I know Matty Taylor well, I did my pro-licence with him so I speak to him regularly. He's a really good guy who has done an outstanding job there.
“Taking over from someone who had been there for a long time, it's never easy to follow but they got promoted and he has done an outstanding job.”
Hear from the Exeter City boss
Matt Taylor and Liam Manning are friends off the pitch, but it will be all business when the sides meet at 3pm.
New deal for Dan
He’s back from injury, he’s barking at referees and linesmen again, and he’s got a new, extended contract.
Daniel Harvie
I’m still young myself and there is still a lot more to come from me. I feel I have improved so much since joining the club, especially under the gaffer and the staff, and I believe they can continue to make me a better player and person.”
A quiet end to the transfer window
Fourteen deals done, but none on deadline day! A quiet one was had at Stadium MK for once!
Take a look through the business Dons did over the course of the window.
MK Dons' 2022 summer transfer signings
Transfer deadline day came and went without movement at Stadium MK, but it has been a whirlwind summer with 14 players joining the squad.