Exeter City 0-0 MK Dons - Underway at St James Park

MK Dons have made the lenghty trip to St James Park this afternoon to take on Exeter City in League One.

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 3:06 pm
<p>MK Dons are in action against Exeter City today at St James Park </p>

Get the latest from the game.

Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:06

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 14:01

MK Dons team news

Will Grigg and Conor Grant are amongst the ten changes MK Dons have made from their Papa John’s Trophy side on Tuesday. But it’s back to the team which started the 4-0 win over Morecambe last Saturday

It’s back to the Morecambe team for MK Dons this afternoon as Liam Manning makes the ten changes back from midweek, and unchanged from this time last week.

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, O’Hora, Lewington, Harvie, Lawrence, Johnson, Devoy, Grant, Burns, Grigg

Subs: Ravizzoli, Smith, Oyegoke, Kayode, Barry, Dennis, Jules

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:06

5 mins: A cagey start for Dons

Not much to say in terms of the game, but Exeter have had the majority of possession. A corner too came to nothing.

Dons meanwhile are yet to really string a group of passes together.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 15:00

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 14:15

Familiar face in the Exeter side

Sam Nombe led the line when MK Dons took on Liverpool in 2019 in the League Cup third round

Sam Nombe starts up front for Exeter City this afternoon, taking on his former club. Nombe made 46 appearances for Dons after coming through the academy, netting six goal before being sold to the Grecians last summer.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 14:01

Exeter’s team to face MK Dons

Friday, 02 September, 2022, 18:05

How could MK Dons line-up this afternoon?

Corner flag at Stadium MK

We’re not usually right, but we’ve been close a few times!

HERE IS HOW WE PREDICT DONS WILL LINE-UP

Friday, 02 September, 2022, 18:03

Liam Manning on Exeter City game

Liam Manning has done a solid job at MK Dons and likes to play with a five-at-the-back formation.

“I know exactly what we're walking into,” said Manning on Thursday. “It'll be a tough game, we'll need to be at our maximum to get something out of it.

“I know Matty Taylor well, I did my pro-licence with him so I speak to him regularly. He's a really good guy who has done an outstanding job there.

“Taking over from someone who had been there for a long time, it's never easy to follow but they got promoted and he has done an outstanding job.”

Friday, 02 September, 2022, 18:01

Hear from the Exeter City boss

Matt Taylor and Liam Manning are friends off the pitch, but it will be all business when the sides meet at 3pm.

Here’s what the Grecians boss had to say ahead of the game

Friday, 02 September, 2022, 17:52

New deal for Dan

Daniel Harvie has put pen to paper on a new deal at MK Dons

He’s back from injury, he’s barking at referees and linesmen again, and he’s got a new, extended contract.

I’m still young myself and there is still a lot more to come from me. I feel I have improved so much since joining the club, especially under the gaffer and the staff, and I believe they can continue to make me a better player and person.”

Daniel Harvie
Friday, 02 September, 2022, 17:46

A quiet end to the transfer window

Fourteen deals done, but none on deadline day! A quiet one was had at Stadium MK for once!

Take a look through the business Dons did over the course of the window.

MK Dons' 2022 summer transfer signings

Transfer deadline day came and went without movement at Stadium MK, but it has been a whirlwind summer with 14 players joining the squad.

League One