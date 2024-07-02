Exeter City sign former Dons academy striker Bird

Jay Bird | Jane Russell

The former MK Dons striker has signed for the League One side

Jay Bird has returned to English football after signing deal to join Exeter City next season.

The 23-year-old striker left MK Dons in the summer of 2022, playing for Dagenham & Redbridge before moving north of the border with Arbroath, where he scored 10 goals in 40 appearances last season.

Bird came through the academy at Stadium MK, and had been around the first-team fold for several years before making his debut in 2020, netting twice in a 3-2 win over Stevenage in the EFL Trophy, with serious knee injuries hampering his chances of regular runs in the side.

His performances at Arbroath though caught the eye of the Grecians, who picked him up on a year long deal, with an option for a further year after that.

“It feels like it’s taken a long time, but it’s good to be here,” he said. “I have been here since last week training and I’ve really enjoyed it so far. I am so ready to get started and kick on.

“Seeing the names on the training ground wall of who has come through the academy, and myself coming through at MK Dons, they are so important and it attracted me to the club that there is a pathway you are able to pursue.

Manager Gary Caldwell said: “He is someone we need to be patient with allow time to integrate with the squad, and improve physically and get used to the different loads we are putting through his body over the next few weeks.”