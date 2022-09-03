Exeter City vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons will clock up more miles this weekend when they travel to St James Park to take on Exeter City.

After the 400-mile round-trip to Morecambe last Saturday, Liam Manning’s side will make the 185-mile journey south to take on the newly promoted Grecians for the first time since 2019.

Exeter’s only win over Dons came in that game – a 3-1 thumping dished out to Paul Tisdale on his return to his former club – with Dons having won seven of the ten matches between the sides.

Matt Taylor’s men have made a decent start to the campaign on their return to the third tier, with two wins, draws and defeats from their opening six matches and sit ninth in the standings, just a point ahead of Dons at this early stage.

They have been in the goals too this season, boasting a 7-0 win over Cheltenham - who beat Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday - in the Carabao Cup, as well as 4-0 and 3-1 wins this term too.

Dons’ defeat in midweek ended a four-game unbeaten run, which helped them to 13th in the table and into the third round of the Carabao Cup, but having made ten changes to the side which thumped Morecambe 4-0 last Saturday, Manning’s side will have a more familiar feel by the time kick-off comes at St James Park.

Referee Ben Toner will take charge of the game. In six games this term, he has flashed 17 yellow cards but the red has been kept in hus pocked thus far. Dons last saw him in April and the 3-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Stadium MK. Mark Derrien and Lee Freeman will run the lines with Fourth Official Daniel Flynn.

