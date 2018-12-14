Exiles’ fierce home form 'a challenge' for MK Dons

Two promotion hopefuls go head-to-head on Saturday when Dons travel to Wales to take on Newport County.

Michael Flynn’s side sit sixth in League 2, just three points outside the automatic spots, after a strong first half of the season.

Their form at Rodney Parade has seen them lose just once in 10 games, with seven wins and two draws.

And they head into the game fresh off the back of a comfortable 4-0 win over fellow Welsh side Wrexham in their FA Cup replay.

Dons head into the game off the back of two consecutive wins which have seen them stay on top of the table by two points from Lincoln City.

"They're doing really well," said Dons boss Paul Tisdale. "Michael has them well organised, with a clarity as to how they attack and defend.

"It's a difficult place to play, I've been there many times. The facilities have improved there in the last year or two, they have a fabulous new pitch, and it's a club on the up.

"They look like a team that will have a chance of playing for the play-offs. We have to be really careful, and they have great home form. It will be a really good challenge for us."

The sides have crossed paths just once previously, and it also came in Wales back in 2016 in the League Cup.

That day, Karl Robinson named nine academy products in the starting line-up, but it was not until senior pro Dean Bowditch came on that Dons turned around a 2-0 deficit to win 3-2.