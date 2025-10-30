Extra allocation of tickets made available for Dons' trip to Barnet

Away days are proving popular amongst supporters this season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MK Dons could be cheered on by more than 1,000 travelling supporters when they take on Barnet next week.

In the club’s first league trip to The Hive on Saturday November 8, fans’ first allocation of a little over 800 tickets has already been snapped up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a further 191 tickets were made available for Dons fans for the trip to north London.

It would be the second league game in a row that Dons sell-out an away end, should those final few tickets get snapped up ahead of time. Last Saturday, fans of Warne’s side sold the 410 allocated to them for the game at Bromley which they lost 2-1.

To get your tickets for game against Barnet, click HERE