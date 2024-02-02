"Extremely organised and disciplined": Williamson on Barrow's threats

Mike Williamson

Barrow will provide a stern test for MK Dons when the sides meet at Holker Street on Saturday, according to Mike Williamson.

The Bluebirds sit two places and two points ahead of Dons ahead of kick-off, with both firmly fighting in the play-off spots with an eye on automatic promotion from League Two.

The sides shared a dramatic 2-2 draw when they met at Stadium MK in October - a game Dons were leading 2-0 heading into stoppage time at the end of the game. The result was one which cost Graham Alexander his job in charge, prompting Williamson's arrival in Milton Keynes.

Pete Wild's team have not had a great start to 2024, picking up five points from a possible 15, but will provide a difficult challenge for Dons in their first visit to the ground, says the head coach.

"It's going to be extremely difficult there," Williamson said. "They're extremely organised, disciplined, they've got real strength and experience in their team and squad. We know how hard it will be, how well they're doing and how good we will have to be to get any points there.

"They're consistent, and that's why they are where they are. They have a group who want to win, and when they're given a game plan by the manager, they're hard to beat. We'll focus on what we do from front to back and make sure we hit our standards."

With a round-trip of around 480 miles to be covered by the supporters on Saturday, Williamson said he hopes his side can put on a show for the travelling Dons fans.