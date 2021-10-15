FA Cup first round draw details as Dons await their fate
Liam Manning’s side will be drawn out of the hat at around 1.05pm on Sunday
The FA Cup trophy
MK Dons will find out their FA Cup first round fate on Sunday just after 1pm.
Taking place on ITV as well as on Twitter and Facebook, teams from League One and League Two will go into the hat alongside the non-league sides who have booked their spots from the qualification rounds.
Dons fans will need to look out for ball 26 in the draw. The first round will take place between November 5-8.
Confirmed ball numbers: 1. Accrington Stanley 2. AFC Wimbledon 3. Barrow 4. Bolton Wanderers 5. Bradford City 6. Bristol Rovers 7. Burton Albion 8. Cambridge United 9. Carlisle United 10. Charlton Athletic 11. Cheltenham Town 12. Colchester United 13. Crawley Town 14. Crewe Alexandra 15. Doncaster Rovers 16. Exeter City 17. Fleetwood Town 18. Forest Green Rovers 19. Gillingham 20. Harrogate Town 21. Hartlepool United 22. Ipswich Town 23. Leyton Orient 24. Lincoln City 25. Mansfield Town 26. Milton Keynes Dons 27. Morecambe 28. Newport County 29. Northampton Town 30. Oldham Athletic 31. Oxford United 32. Plymouth Argyle 33. Port Vale 34. Portsmouth 35. Rochdale 36. Rotherham United 37. Salford City 38. Scunthorpe United 39. Sheffield Wednesday 40. Shrewsbury Town 41. Stevenage 42. Sunderland 43. Sutton United 44. Swindon Town 45. Tranmere Rovers 46. Walsall 47. Wigan Athletic 48. Wycombe Wanderers 49. Marine or Wrexham 50. Marske United or Gateshead 51. Curzon Ashton or Chesterfield 52. Brackley Town or Guisely 53. Hereford or Solihull Moors 54. Pontefract Collieries or FC Halifax Town 55. York City or Morpeth Town 56. Kettering Town or Buxton 57. Boston United or Stratford Town 58. King’s Lynn Town or Peterborough Sports 59. Bromsgrove Sporting or Grimsby Town 60. Stockport County or Stamford 61. Southport or Altrincham 62. Tamworth or Notts County 63. Ebbsfleet or Hampton & Richmond Borough 64. Horsham or Woking 65. Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United 66. Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City 67. Maidenhead United or Hastings United 68. Bedfont Sports Club or Kidderminster Harriers 69. Hungerford Town or Bromley 70. Harrow Borough or Chelmsford City 71. Wealdstone or Dagenham & Redbridge 72. AFC Sudbury or Dartford 73. Banbury United or Bath City 74. Barnet or Boreham Wood 75. Yeovil Town or Weymouth 76. Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta 77. Bowers & Pitsea or Aldershot Town 78. Dover Athletic or Yate Town 79. Torquay United orHavant & Waterlooville 80. Southend United or Chertsey Town