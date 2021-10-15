FA Cup first round draw details as Dons await their fate

The FA Cup trophy

MK Dons will find out their FA Cup first round fate on Sunday just after 1pm.

Taking place on ITV as well as on Twitter and Facebook, teams from League One and League Two will go into the hat alongside the non-league sides who have booked their spots from the qualification rounds.

Dons fans will need to look out for ball 26 in the draw. The first round will take place between November 5-8.