FA Cup opponents served with winding-up notice ahead of Dons clash

The Royals have been handed their second notice in four months

MK Dons’ FA Cup first round opponents Reading have been served with another winding-up order from HMRC.

It is the second time in four months the Royals have been threatened with liquidation because of their unresolved debts, and the fifth time they have faced a winding-up order in their history.

They have already been docked four points for not paying wages on time, and they sit 23rd in League One as a result.

Owner Dai Yongge has previously said he would be open to ‘credible offers of interest’ to buy the club.

Dons head to the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday for the first round of the FA Cup, looking to win three in a row after victories over Bradford City and Swindon Town.

EFL Chief Executive, Trevor Birch said: “This is a challenging situation for all involved and we understand the frustrations of supporters and the negative impact sporting sanctions and further charges are having on the football club.

“As a League, we are required to ensure all 72 members are treated fairly and consistently on all matters so that the integrity of the competition is maintained. These consistent failures of the Club’s ownership to meet its ongoing obligations have a knock-on effect on all Clubs and as such, the deterrents in place must be actioned when breached.