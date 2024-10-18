FA Cup tickets for derby first round clash on sale

The derby clash will take place next month

Tickets for the FA Cup first round clash between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon have gone on sale.

The game, on Sunday November 3, will kick off at the earlier time of 12.30pm at Stadium MK.

It is the second time the sides have crossed paths in the FA Cup, with the other being the infamous 2012 clash - the first time the sides ever met. Jon Otsemobor’s “Heel of God” goal in stoppage time secured a 2-1 victory for Karl Robinson’s side that day.

Tickets for adults will cost £10, with U18s £5 and £1 for U12s.

“We wanted to do something really positive for the fanbase,” said Dons CEO Neil Hart. “£10, £5 and £1 are fantastic prices. Let's get as many as we can here for the magic of the FA Cup!

“We’ll need the fans with us, we know this can be a really exciting match for the city and the people of Milton Keynes.”

Speaking about the draw, head coach Scott Lindsey said: “It's just what we needed, exactly what we needed. We wanted a home draw, but the fact it's AFC Wimbledon is great, I really want to embrace that game.”