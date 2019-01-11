Familiar faces out to haunt MK Dons on their trip to Bury

Nicky Maynard will be out to haunt his former club on Saturday when MK Dons visit Bury for their second vs third League 2 clash at Gigg Lane.

The Shakers’ striker netted just nine goals in his two seasons at Stadium MK between 2015 and 2017, but has since found home at Bury this term.

Former Dons striker Ryan Lowe is Bury manager

The 32-year-old has been on fire this season, netting 10 goals in 16 starts for Bury in League 2 as they too have found their feet in the division after suffering relegation last time out.

Maynard missed the first meeting between the sides this season, a 1-0 Dons win at Stadium MK secured at the death by Ouss Cisse.

With the game pitching second against third, Dons boss Paul Tisdale said he does not need to hype it up to his players.

He said: "Every week, every month we edge closer to the end of the season, and you're playing a team close to you in the league. It's amplified when you're in the top six or bottom six. I don't need to tell the players that – they know they need to win. We're going up against an efficient team who would dearly love to beat us. The players don't need to be told."

The sides have met 13 times down the years, and the balance of power sits firmly with Dons, who have claimed eight wins, losing just twice.

And they head to Gigg Lane undefeated there, with four victories and two draws in their six previous visits.

Last season, Dons were 2-0 winners, with goals from Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Osman Sow wrapping up the three points.

"It doesn't mean a lot," Tisdale continued. "It's a different team, season, feel, manager. But you get those places. I will always spin the positive. If it wasn't a good place, it wouldn't daunt me either."

Dons' former striker Ryan Lowe is in charge of Bury, and Tisdale heaped praise on the Shakers' boss for his first full season in management.

Tisdale added: "He has done particularly well. In your first few years of management, you want to impress but wanting to get as few things wrong as possible is just as important and he has done a good job at that. He has been steady and consistent. He has done a very good job to be taking a team that has been relegated and making them consistent."