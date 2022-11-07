Alan Strank was given a three-year banning order for making a Nazi salute towards MK Dons fans

A supporter amongst the AFC Wimbledon fans has been handed a three-year ban and a fine for making a Nazi salute towards MK Dons fans during the 1-1 draw at Plough Lane last April.

Alan Strank, 42 from Guildford, was caught on police cameras during the game, and appeared in Wimbledon Magistrates Court where he pleaded guilty and was given the ban, a fine of £180 and ordered to complete 50 hours of unpaid work.

Police Constable James Crawley, of the Met Police, said: “Racism has no place within football, or indeed in society, and those who engage in such behaviour should be under no illusion that they are committing a crime. The consequences of that crime were clearly demonstrated today.