Fans are owed a response from MK Dons on Boxing Day

MK Dons boss Scott Lindsey looks ahead to MK Dons’ Boxing Day clash with Notts County

The travelling supporters in particular are owed a performance from MK Dons on Boxing Day after seeing their side’s dismal showing at Newport County on Saturday.

Head coach Scott Lindsey wants to see a response from his side after suffering back-to-back defeats in League Two. But given the team’s performance in the 6-3 drubbing at the hands of the Exiles at Rodney Parade, the boss feels the fans are the ones owed the biggest apology.

“We owe the fans for what they saw on Saturday,” he said ahead of Thursday’s game with Notts County. “We're excited for the game, we like playing at home and we want the fans to come out having enjoyed Christmas and then come to enjoy the game.

“It's not the worst time in the season to have a bad performance or result like we did on Saturday. It could have been in March or April time when we're running out of games. And trust me we're working hard to do that.”

The Magpies arrive at Stadium MK in seventh spot, one point above Dons in League Two, having ended a five-game win-less run last Saturday, beating former Dons boss Graham Alexander’s Bradford City 3-0 at Meadow Lane.

A team expected to be fighting with Dons for promotion this season, Lindsey said he has enjoyed his research into Notts County, saying: “Notts County are a very good side, had a really good result at the weekend scoring three goals in about three or four minutes. They were really good, really efficient. I really like them, they've got some good individuals who can hurt you a lot.

“It's no bigger than the last game, or than the next game after that. We're trying to win them all. We need to win every game, that's what we're trying to achieve, that's the aim. We probably won't do it, but that's what we're looking to do.”