Fans can give Dons an extra boost as more than 1,200 head to Plymouth

More than 1,200 MK Dons fans are expected at Home Park for the season finale on Saturday. Liam Manning and Warren O’Hora praised the travelling supporters this season.

Travelling MK Dons fans have given the players an extra boost this season, and Warren O’Hora has asked for one last push away at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

More than 1,200 supporters are set to make the long trip to Home Park in what will be the fourth game in a row where four figures have cheered on Liam Manning’s side away from home.

And they have been in for a treat this season too, with Dons the second best team in the division on the road, picking up 42 points from 23 games.

O’Hora praised the fans for their support all season, and called on them to give them an extra boost at Plymouth.

“The away fans have been amazing all season and we know they'll be there cheering us on,” he said. “They've been vocal all season, and it really helps us having that voice behind us. It gives us and extra 10 per cent.

“It's so good to hear them singing our names during the warm-up. It's a big game, and I hope we see a lot of our fans down there.”