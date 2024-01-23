Fans warned of their behaviour ahead of the game between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon

MK Dons supporters

Supporters of both MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon have been encouraged not to let their behaviour get out of line during the game at Stadium MK tonight.

Both clubs have released statements calling on their fans to support their side in a positive manner, and not to risk doing anything which could financially hit either down the line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon have previously been hit with invoices after fans vandalised away areas at both Stadium MK and Plough Lane, and both are urging those in attendance to represent their clubs respectfully.

"Neither club wants to see negative behaviour that results - at either of our matches - in damage to stadium," said a statement on MKDons.com. "The cost of such damage has to be picked up by the clubs which mean that there is less money to spend on what really matters – the activities on the pitch.

"Understandably, tonight's game carries a lot of strong emotion, but the Club urges you to loudly get behind Mike Williamson's side and positively support the team.

"The message from MK Dons is clear – channel the passion you have for the Dons by singing loud and proud, get behind the team and do so in a manner which positively represents the club."

Advertisement

Advertisement