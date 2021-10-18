Fierce competition from Baldwin has O’Hora looking over his shoulder

Aden Baldwin has made just four appearances for MK Dons since signing in the summer, but Warren O’Hora knows he is waiting in the wings for his opportunity should the Irishman’s form drop

With competition for places fierce at MK Dons, Warren O’Hora knows one mistake is likely to cost him a place in the side to an eager Aden Baldwin on the sidelines.

The 22-year-old Irishman has been a mainstay in the side since signing on loan from Brighton in the summer of 2020 before his move was made permanent in the January transfer window. Racking up 50 appearances for the club already, the defender has become a firm part of the back line but he admitted he now has competition for his spot in the form of Baldwin.

Baldwin arrived at the club in the summer on a free transfer after being released by Bristol City, but has been sparingly used since completing the switch, unable to get a look in behind the likes of Dean Lewington, Harry Darling and O’Hora.

O’Hora though said Baldwin is encouraging him to get better, and the pair are getting the best out of each other, which will only benefit Dons in the long run.

“I've got Aden Baldwin breathing down my neck and that's what this team needs,” he said. “I didn't have much of that last season. This season, I've had it and it has been great for me. He's been pushing me and I'm pushing him. He's been great when he's played and he's a great lad as well, which makes it harder!

Warren O’Hora

“I cannot slip up, when I do, he'll be ready at the door waiting for the gaffer to put him in. It's only going to help us in the long-run, having people looking over their shoulders.