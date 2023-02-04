Fiery win for MK Dons as they beat Bristol Rovers

Mo Eisa scored and teed up another to secure a vital three points for MK Dons in a fiery encounter with Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Leading through Eisa’s third minute penalty, which the striker won, he then turned provider in the last minute to set up youngster Max Dean, who came off the bench to score his first goal since moving from Leeds in January, to wrap up a much-needed win for Mark Jackson’s side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The win lifts Dons to 19th in the table, a point above the drop zone.

Josh McEachran replaced Bradley Johnson in the centre of midfield as Mark Jackson’s only change to the line-up to face Bristol Rovers, but more notably was the lack of deadline day signing Anthony Stewart. Due to a strange rule regarding crossing FAs, Stewart’s Scottish League Cup suspension had to be served, and he was made to sit it out despite Dons' appeals during the week.

There were also flare-ups between the clubs off the pitch on Friday night too, with Bristol Rovers making late changes to Dons' ticket allocation at the Memorial Stadium, denying on-the-day sales at the 11th hour, sparking an online spat between the pair.

Having given away 11 penalties this season, Dons finally benefitted from a spot kick of their own after just two minutes in a lightning start. A craft piroutette from Josh McEachran sparked an attack for Dons, with Dawson Devoy's cross to Mo Eisa finding the striker beforehe was up-ended by James Connolly. Dusting himself down, Eisa smashed home the penalty, just as he in the Papa John's Trophy clash at the same ground in December.

And he could have had a second 10 minutes later when he was found on the edge of the box, forcing keeper Ellery Balcombe into a brilliant one-handed stop, diving to his left.

Tensions felt high both on and off the field at the Mem, with Joey Barton's side looking to get on terms immediately with some frantic football in the early stages. But despite their huff and puff, they didn't really cause a lot of problems for Jamie Cumming.

Striker Josh Coburn, on loan from Middlesbrough, should have restored parity midway through the first-half but Daniel Harvie did enough to put the front-man off, taking a blow to his head in the process which required him to wear a bandage for the remainder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jonathan Leko twice fired over the bar for the visitors as they had the better of the chances, while the nitty-gritty nature of the game led to some physical challenges flying in, with Paul Coutts and Dawson Devoy both going into the book before the break.

The nervous tension continued into the second-half display, but a thoroughly professional performance from Jackson's side ensured chances remained few and far between for the hosts.

The physicality of the game was amped up a notch as Joey Barton's side looked to get on top, but the likes of McEachran and Maghoma showed no signs of backing down, matching them toe-to-toe as things threatened to spill over.

As the game entered the final stages, Rovers began to get more desperate and threw everything forwards, which allowed Dons to secure the win at the very death. Eisa launched a counter-attack from halfway, and with substitute Max Dean in support, slid in the youngster to rattle home Dons' second to secure the win.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bristol Rovers: Balcombe, Connolly, Gordon (Anderson 76), Quansah, Finley, Sinclair (McCormick 63), Ward (Bogarde 87), Collins, Coutts (Loft 46), Gibbons, Coburn (Marquis 77)

Subs not used: Jaakola, Hoole

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, Jules, Harvie, Watson, McEachran (Johnson 70), Maghoma, Devoy, Leko (Dean 84), Kaikai (Lawrence 90), Eisa (Grigg 90)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Grant, Burns