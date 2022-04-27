Final day drama is why people love football, says Rotherham boss Warne

Rotherham manager Paul Warne admitted his side squandered their excellent position in League One, but still holds out hope his side can get over the line on Saturday.

The League One season going right to the wire is exactly why people love football, Rotherham manager Paul Warne said after his side let slip their chance to all but secure their spot in the Championship last night.

A late own goal from Michael Ihiekwe, who had given the Millers a first-half lead shared the spoils of a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Tuesday night, giving Dons a bigger lifeline going into the final weekend of the season.

Warne’s side could have gone 13 points clear of MK Dons when the sides met back in March, but lost 2-1 to Liam Manning’s side, despite losing Daniel Harvie to a red card after just 24 minutes at the New York Stadium.

Since then, Dons’ charge has been met with a Rotherham wobble, allowing both Dons and Wigan to capitalise - though the Latics also squandered their chance to secure promotion last night by losing 3-2 to Portsmouth having led 2-0 at Fratton Park.

“The fact this is such a rollercoaster is why everyone loves it,” said Warne last night. “If every team won 46 games, I'd be a very happy man but no-one would be interested. Everyone can beat anyone at any time, you can concede at any time.

“Even if we don't win at the weekend, we go into the play-offs. You just have to enjoy every day of your career.

“We can feel sorry for ourselves for 10 minutes, but I told the players I would fine them if they didn't have a smile on their faces by the time they get on the bus. We just have to go again. If we played like we did tonight at the weekend, we'll give ourselves another chance. If we don't succeed, we go onto the next game.

“Eight weeks ago, we were in an unbelievable position. We went through a spell of having a lot of luck. We had the Papa John's journey too.

“I go into this weekend full of hope but there's always the worst-case scenario in your head - that's why I've got no hair and no sleep!”