Final preparations for new season when Dons host Plymouth on Saturday

A look ahead to MK Dons’ final pre-season game against Plymouth Argyle

MK Dons will play their final preparation game ahead of the new season by taking on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Stadium MK will host Wayne Rooney’s side a week ahead of the League Two opener against Bradford City, while Argyle will kick off their Championship campaign against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

The Green Army have played four times during pre-season, drawing with Orlando Pirates and beating Cheltenham Town and Torquay United, but were beaten by Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday night.

Dons meanwhile were beaten by Barnet in their pre-season opener at AFC Dunstable’s Creasey Park, before beating Hannover U23s in Germany, returning to beat Chelmsford and Wealdstone before Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Portsmouth.

Though there are two divisions between the sides, they last crossed paths on New Year’s Day 2023 when Plymouth were 3-1 winners at Home Park, having beaten Dons 4-1 at Stadium MK earlier in the season. Argyle were promoted as League One champions that season, while Dons were relegated to the fourth tier.

Three familiar faces could get game-time at Stadium MK for Plymouth, with Matthew Sorinola, Brendan Galloway and Jordan Houghton all a part of Rooney’s squad for the forthcoming campaign.

The home side will hand a debut to their new third strip for the game, lining up in all black after unveiling it on Thursday.

The new kit, and tickets for the game, are available at Stadium MK and online.