Finch hopes to push MK Dons goalkeepers after signing from Norwich

The former Norwich City keeper will feature in the development squad

Young goalkeeper Tom Finch knows he will have to bide his time to see first-team action at MK Dons after signing for the club.

The 20-year-old arrives from the youth setup at Norwich City, where he has spent the last two years playing in their U21s side. Prior to that, Finch came through the system at Cambridge United, and made more than 50 appearances in senior football on loan for AFC Dunstable and Corby Town.

Penning a deal at Stadium MK, the shot-stopper will be the third choice behind Craig MacGillivray and Connal Trueman, with teenager Seb Stacey out on loan at Worthing this term.

With the establishment of a new development squad however, Finch will keep his eye in while helping to push MacGillivray and Trueman in training.

He said: “I want to learn every day, I want to push Craig and Connal to be at their best, and if I can get in and around it, a few appearances on the bench, maybe a cup game, that would be perfect for me.

“They’re all top guys, they’ve brought me in really well. I’ve come here to learn from them. There are so many experienced guys in the squad on the whole too who I can learn from.

“I had a brilliant loans at Dunstable and Corby. Being a young keeper and getting experience in men’s football is vital. To come away with 50 appearances is so important for a young keeper.”

With the signing of Finch, goalkeeping coach Tom Weal said he is delighted to have wrapped up his department a few weeks before the season gets underway in August, having been impressed by the 20-year-old while.

“He’s a fantastic young man, really mature and inquisitive,” Weal said. “He wants to be a part of the group and we’re looking forward to working with him.

“He’ll be support to the first-team goalkeepers, but will also get minutes in the B-team. He will be a part of the first team group pushing Craig and Connal. With Seb out on loan, it allows us to create real competition and quality within the department.

“It is really important to establish the roles in the department, the roles and responsibilities, so it’s important to have that clarity.”