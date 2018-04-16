Finishing frustrations for Dons and Micciche against Doncaster

MK Dons had enough shots to win three or four games, according to manager Dan Micciche, but were made to pay for their sloppy finishing on Saturday.

Doncaster overturned a half-time deficit to win 2-1 at Stadium MK, piling more misery on to Micciche as he watched his side create 17 shots on goal, only converting one.

The manager felt he didn't need a striker during the January transfer window, but was left scratching his head as his side dropped to 23rd in the league on Saturday, four points from safety with four games to go.

"You can't need 17 shots to score one goal," said Micciche afterwards. "We should be well clear of this situation if you take your chances. I told them about their keeper, he takes liberties, he stands on one side compared to the other, we knew there was opportunities but we've let him off the hook today.

"We missed four chances in the second half, that's enough to win three or four games. I think we were on top throughout the game.

"I'm disappointed with their two goals, but the defining moment was probably Ike's chip in the first half which gets cleared off the line. At 2-0 it's game over.

"We said the same after Blackpool, Blackburn, Portsmouth - we should have had penalties, we've missed chances. Ultimately, games get decided in both boxes."