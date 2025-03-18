Finishing strong will have echoes into next season, says Dons keeper

A strong finish could make an impact heading into next season

Finishing the season on a high is the priority for MK Dons as they seek to go into pre-season in a positive manner.

With ten games to go, Dons’ season appears to be stuttering to the end, with their chances of reaching the play-off spots dead in the water, needing a 16-point turnaround.

With a miserable campaign behind them in their previous 36 games this term, goalkeeper Connal Trueman believes a lot of morale can still be built before the season is over, and it could prove to make a big impact heading into pre-season and the new campaign.

“We have to find a way of flipping things around,” he said. “If you go into the summer on a positive run, the whole outlook is different, and you come back into pre-season positively, and it breeds and breeds. Then you start next season in a positive vein. That has to be the mindset for everyone now, there is no other way. We have to finish strongly.

“We're all behind Glads and the staff, everyone believes in each other, and training is positive, vibrant and good quality. But you have to transfer it onto the pitch on a Saturday, you have to, and we're not doing it at the moment. We have to find a way, it's on all of us to find the way.”

With their season otherwise heading nowhere fast though, Trueman said there was no chance the players were ‘on the beach’ with six weeks still to go.

He said: “There is no lack of motivation in the dressing room, certainly no flip-flops on. We're desperate to do it, but it has to be sooner rather than later.”