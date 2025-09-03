First career hat-trick in Crewe thumping for ex-Dons loanee Tezgel

The teenage striker hit a trio against Chesterfield

It was a night to remember for former MK Dons loanee Emre Tezgel as he scored his first senior hat-trick for Crewe Alexandra.

The 19-year-old bagged a couple in the opening six minutes of Crewe’s Vertu Trophy game against Chesterfield, a game they ran out emphatic 7-1 winners. The Stoke loanee would then turn provider for Calum Agius on 16 minutes, before firing in his third goal of the game six minutes into the second-half.

Tezgel made 17 appearances for Dons in the first-half of 2024, most of them from the substitute’s bench, and netted three goals before returning to the Potters.

Another former Dons loanee in the form of Tommi O’Reilly also got an assist on the night as he teed up Olly Armstrong to fire in the seventh on the night.

In Group G, Jack Tucker, who left Dons in the summer, bagged a stoppage time winner for Colchester United as they beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 at Adams Park. It was his third goal of the season and his second in as many games, having opened the scoring for the U’s against Barnet last Saturday.

And in Group E, ex-Dons loanee Danilo Orsi scored his first goal for AFC Wimbledon from the penalty spot as they were put to the sword in style by Alex Revell’s Stevenage, losing 5-1 at Plough Lane.

Dons’ campaign in the Trophy does not kick off until Tuesday September 16 when they host West Ham U21s.