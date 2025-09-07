First-half sub Offord was the sacrificial lamb for MK Dons

The defender was brought off in the first-half when MK Dons were already 3-0 down

An early booking for defender Luke Offord meant he had to be the sacrificial lamb for MK Dons, Paul Warne admitted after his side’s 3-2 defeat to Grimsby Town.

Given a yellow card for downing Charles Vernam after just eight minutes left the ex-Crewe man walking a tightrope as the Mariners looked to capitalise. And that they did, with both of their opening two goals coming from crosses down that flank, while Vernam unleashed an unstoppable strike from range to make it 3-0.

Needing to make changes with his 4-4-2 system not proving effective, Warne said the decision to take Offord off was a logical one.

“It’s not something a manager wants to do, make a substitution before half-time,” he said. “You don’t want to embarrass anyone, and Offy has been one of our outstanding players this season.

“But on a booking, they were cutting in and shooting and he felt like he couldn’t get close. I couldn’t stand by and watch them get four or five, so unfortunately Offy was the fall guy.

“Then at half-time we took Scotty (Hogan) off because we can’t play with two men up front when you’re down to 10. We looked steadier with a back five.”

It was a tough debut for Kane Wilson, who completed his move from Derby County last Sunday. The 25-year-old, who had only played 19 minutes this season, was originally deployed as a right-winger for the opening onslaught, but was shifted to right-back with Offord’s withdrawal, making it through 72 minutes.

Warne said: “Kane hasn’t played much since last season but it was needs must. I felt it would be better to start with Kane and bring Aaron on, and he was ring rusty. We missed Nat’s (Mendez-Laing) threat, and we saw glimpses of Kane’s threats but he needs to get fitter and sharper.”

He added: “I thought Rush (Hepburn-Murphy) was outstanding through the middle, Pato played in about three different positions which was good, the midfield two worked tirelessly too.”