First league start came as a bit of a surprise to keeper Moore

Stuart Moore admitted his surprise at being handed his first MK Dons league start at Newport County on Tuesday night.

The keeper, who signed in the summer, had been limited to Checkatrade Trophy appearances this season, but was picked in favour of Lee Nicholls after a string of recent errors.

Moore was helped by the frame of his goal four times at Rodney Parade, but made a good account of himself as Dons kept their first clean sheet since New Year’s Day and their first win away from home in more than three months.

With Paul Tisdale making five changes to the side which lost to Swindon on Saturday, Moore admitted his inclusion in the starting line-up came as a surprise when he was told a few hours before kick off in Wales.

“Tis told me this afternoon, we had a meeting at the hotel,” Moore said. “To be honest, I wasn’t expecting it. Lee is a very good goalkeeper, I’ve been pushing him hard, and I’m glad the opportunity came up, I’m happy we kept a clean sheet and even happier with the three points.

“The main thing was the vital three points, especially at this time of the season. Results haven’t gone our way recently and we’re working hard every day to turn that around. It’s pleasing when something like this happens.

“It was a difficult night, for the keepers. The pitch wasn’t great so I knew I had to get everything behind the ball. I felt I did well, but the main thing is the three points.”