First leg of MK Dons' play-off campaign postponed for waterlogged pitch

Football

The first leg of the play-offs between Crawley Town and MK Dons has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Heavy overnight rain, as well as forecast rain throughout the day, has caused the Broadfield Stadium pitch to be deemed unplayable by local officials, who called for the game to be postponed.

No details have emerged yet about when the first leg can be rearranged for, but it is likely to cause a delay to the return game at Stadium MK as well, initially due to be played on Thursday evening.