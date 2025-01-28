First loan will help Dons defender Tripp develop on and off the pitch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The youngster is a long way from home in his first loan away from MK Dons

His first loan spell away from MK Dons will help teenager Callum Tripp develop on and off the pitch.

The 18-year-old has joined National League side Gateshead, linking back up with former Dons coach Carl Magnay in the north east for the remainder of the season. Scoring 20 minutes into his debut in the National League Cup in midweek, he then made his National League debut on Saturday in the 1-1 draw with Oldham Athletic.

Fellow Dons academy product Charlie Waller spent the first-half of the season in the fifth tier too, playing 22 games for Sutton United, before returning to MK1 for the second-half of the campaign.

Head coach Scott Lindsey said both Tripp and Waller have big futures ahead of them at Stadium MK, and that he hopes Tripp can get valuable experience not just on the field, but learning to live independently a long way from home while in Gateshead.

“We think a lot of Callum. You've seen Charlie go out and play 25 games for Sutton at that level, which is great for him, and now he's ready to play for us. And Trippy needs to go and do that as well now.

“Hopefully he can get some good, physical games in in a really uncompromising league and hopefully come back the better for it. He's in our plans for next season, so it will be good for his development.

“It's also part of your development as a human being. Can you fend for yourself, sort your own cooking, all that stuff.”