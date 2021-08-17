First win on the board for Manning’s Dons as they beat Charlton

Match Report

Mo Eisa’s second half strike helped MK Dons to pick up their first win under Liam Manning as they beat Charlton 2-1 at Stadium MK.

The fast-starting Addicks were headed in front by Jayden Stockley after 15 minutes and it was nothing less than they deserved as Dons were stuck in the mud in the early stages. The goal though kicked them into life, and Troy Parrott fired in his second in as many games just three minutes later to equalise after Scott Twine’s excellent pass.

Eisa missed two or three good chances to fire Dons in front, but he didn’t let it get under his skin as he got on the end of Parrott’s excellent flick on 63 minutes to fire the hosts ahead for their first win of the campaign.

Liam Manning made one change to the side which lost to Sunderland at the weekend, replacing Tennai Watson with Aden Baldwin on the right wing-back. Two-time Dons player of the year Alex Gilbey was out of the Addicks' line-up with Covid.

Unusually for Dons, they made a slow start in the opening 15 minutes as Charlton looked to capitalise early on, and that's exactly what they did. A dubiously awarded free-kick for handball was awarded on the right-hand touchline for Albie Morgan to swing in for Jayden Stockley to routinely nod past Andrew Fisher for the opener.

With Dons not at the races at all until then, it came as a bit of a shock when Dons drew level three minutes later as Troy Parrott collected Scott Twine's defence-splitting pass to fire in his second goal in as many games.

The game settled into a decent groove after that, with Dons looking back into their stride. And they should have been ahead on 25 minutes, but Mo Eisa completely missed Daniel Harvie's cross, the ball hitting his standing leg as he stood unmarked 10-yards out.

Eisa's luck did not get any better early in the second half as both he and Parrott broke clear on goal, but Eisa got the ball stuck under his feet but he was unable to test keeper MacGillivray.

But he did not let it impact on his confidence though as he fired Dons in front on 63 minutes. His initial effort was blocked bravely by Deji Elerewe, but with the ball pinging up in the air, Parrott's touch was brilliant to bring it down under control before turning it behind him to give Eisa a clear sight of goal, firing past MacGillivray to make it 2-1.

Manning spoke on Monday of Dons needing to be a bit smarter especially in seeing games out, and the final period was as routine as you would like from the home side. Charlton were smothered and unable to break down the hosts as they kept hold of the ball, not really surging forwards with as much cut and thrust, but an easy and comfortable finale as Dons claimed their first win of the season.

Referee: Charles Breakspear

Attendance: 7,939

MK Dons: Fisher, Jules, O'Hora, Darling, Harvie (Lewington 46), Baldwin (Watson 62), O'Riley, Twine (Boateng 90), Robson, Parrott, Eisa

Subs not used: Ravizzoli, Brown, Martin, McEachran

Charlton Athetlic: MacGillivray, Guntar, Dobson (Watson 76), Famewo, Jaiyesimi, Stockley, Morgan, Washington (Kirk 56), Matthews, Inniss (Elerewe 46), Clare

Subs not used: Harness, Pearce, Davison, Watson, Clayden