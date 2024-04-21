Five different scorers should fill Dons with confidence

Emre Tezgel

Having five different players score the five goals in the win over Harrogate Town on Saturday will help MK Dons go into the play-off campaign with plenty of confidence, according to Emre Tezgel.

The Stoke City loanee netted the fourth of Dons’ goals in the 5-3 win at the EnviroVent Stadium as they secured fourth place in League Two, with Max Dean, Alex Gilbey, Stephen Wearne and Ellis Harrison also finding the back of the net in north Yorkshire.

Still unsure of their play-off opponents, Tezgel says it does not matter who Dons will face in the post-season because they are going into the campaign full of confidence.

“It's good to get all the lads' confidence up with so many of us scoring,” said the teenager. “As a striker, a forward player, I want to be scoring goals, it feels good to be contributing.

“Everyone has to stand up. When some players aren't playing, you've got to stand up and score goals. It was nice to get three of them in the second-half.

“It doesn't matter who we play, we've got a massive amount of confidence in the team at the moment, we believe in ourselves and the way we play.”

He continued; “It was a tough game, it ebbed and flowed each way, but I'm happy we got the result in the end to get the momentum going forward. We want to take that into the play-offs and hopefully do our thing there as well.