Five-star Dons ease past St Neots

A strong MK Dons side cruised to a 5-1 win over St Neots Town in their first full run out of pre-season.

First half Goals from Sam Nombe, Aidan Nesbitt put dons in a commanding position at the break before manager Paul Tisdale made wholesale changes at the interval. Dylan Asonganyi,

Kieran Agard and George Williams made it comfortable in the second period, while Dion Sembie-Ferris netted a consolation for the home side in style, albeit with a slight deflection to beat Wieger Siestma.

There were several positives for Tisdale to mull over as he watched on from the gantry - the performance of Ryan Watson in the centre of midfield in the first half was very impressive, as was Jordan Moore-Taylor's showing in the second, while Asonganyi's wonder-goal with 19 minutes remaining was another highlight.

Negatively though, Brandon Thomas-Asante lasted just 17 minutes as a St Neots man fell on his recently recovered ankle and he hobbled off down the tunnel prematurely.

There was also a brief run-out for Robbie Simpson, who signed at a little after 4pm, while fellow new-boy Ryan Harley watched from the stands with midfielder Alex Gilbey, who is yet to kick a competitive ball after recovering from knee surgery in February.

Next up for Dons is a trip to Brackley Town on Friday night.