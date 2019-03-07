Five wins in a row would make a big statement - Hesketh

Jake Hesketh hopes stringing together five wins in a row will ramp up the pressure on League 2's leading trio as the race for automatic promotion heats up.

Having picked up four straight, Dons travel to 23rd placed Macclesfield Town on Saturday, and then head to 21st placed Morecambe three days later, while themselves sitting fourth in the table.

Jake Hesketh

Turning the form-chart green with a fifth consecutive win will not only ensure Dons remain in the hunt for a top three finish this season, but will also keep Bury, Lincoln and Mansfield peering over their shoulders, according to Hesketh.

"It's a big statement," he said. "People do look at the last five games and if it's all wins, it's obviously massive for the teams to see as we're chasing them down. It builds pressure on them and that's what we want to do.

"You'd be lying if you said we didn't look (at other results) – before the games we're just concentrating on us, but when we get back to the dressing room with three points, we have a look to see how the others have got on. Bury dropped points on Tuesday which was a positive for us, but we have to keep winning games.

"When I came here, I think we'd won two in seven or something, but where we were in the league showed just how good the start was. We needed to turn it around and get firing, and I think we have in the last three or four games.

"I don't think there's anything in particular we changed, we've pulled together as a group, got back to basics, fixed the defensive side, and we've ground out results rather than playing how we want to in certain games."

Hesketh has found the net twice, both in spectacular fashion, since arriving on loan from Southampton in January. His strike against Swindon was named goal of the month by Dons fans, and he hopes he can contribute a lot more in the remaining 11 games this season.

He said: "I've come here and been involved in the promotion chase and that's something I want to do.

"It was really nice to get a goal early on so you're not waiting, it settled me down and allowed me to play my football. I want to contribute with goals and assists, defending from the front. Hopefully I can contribute more in the promotion chase."