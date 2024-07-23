Flanagan signs for Dons' League Two rivals Colchester
Former MK Dons defender Tom Flanagan wants to finish his career with some success after signing for Colchester United.
The 32-year-old was once a product of MK Dons’ academy, but left the club in 2015 for Burton Albion after making just 45 appearances. Spells at Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town followed, with the centre-back amassing nearly 350 career appearances.
Released by Salop earlier this summer, Flanagan said a call from U’s boss Danny Cowley convinced him a move to Essex was the right one for him as he looks to round out his career in winning ways.
“At my age, I want to finish up with a bit of success and enjoy my last few years,” the Northern Ireland international said. “Danny got in touch and asked what I think and I was really motivated to make it happen.”
“That was it really, I find myself here and I’m really excited about it. I looked at the table and the squad and obviously know Danny and Nicky – and that was the main motivation factor.
“I wanted to do something I was going to enjoy, and I know I am going to enjoy it here – I’m excited about the project.”
