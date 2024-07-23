Flanagan signs for Dons' League Two rivals Colchester

By Toby Lock
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 16:25 BST
Tom FlanaganTom Flanagan
Tom Flanagan | Getty Images
The Dons academy product will play in League Two next season in Essex

Former MK Dons defender Tom Flanagan wants to finish his career with some success after signing for Colchester United.

The 32-year-old was once a product of MK Dons’ academy, but left the club in 2015 for Burton Albion after making just 45 appearances. Spells at Sunderland and Shrewsbury Town followed, with the centre-back amassing nearly 350 career appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Released by Salop earlier this summer, Flanagan said a call from U’s boss Danny Cowley convinced him a move to Essex was the right one for him as he looks to round out his career in winning ways.

“At my age, I want to finish up with a bit of success and enjoy my last few years,” the Northern Ireland international said. “Danny got in touch and asked what I think and I was really motivated to make it happen.”

“That was it really, I find myself here and I’m really excited about it. I looked at the table and the squad and obviously know Danny and Nicky – and that was the main motivation factor.

“I wanted to do something I was going to enjoy, and I know I am going to enjoy it here – I’m excited about the project.”

Related topics:Danny CowleyLeague TwoEssexSunderlandNorthern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.