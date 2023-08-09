News you can trust since 1981
Flashes of what is to come from Hunter in an MK Dons shirt

Dons’ latest signing looked impressive as he made his full debut on Tuesday night

By Toby Lock
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

A fitter Ash Hunter will only get better for MK Dons, head coach Graham Alexander predicts.

The 27-year-old made his full debut in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers after signing on a free transfer last Friday ahead of the season opener with Wrexham.

Having had a sporadic pre-season campaign, training with several clubs including Northampton Town since his departure from Morecambe earlier in the summer, Hunter is still catching up with his Dons team-mates when it comes to the fitness levels Alexander expects of his players.

But his exciting show against Wycombe showed in flashes what the winger can be capable of this season, according to his head coach.

Alexander said: “He's just a bit short on match fitness because he's not had a full pre-season, just little spells here and there.

“He's been with us less than a week, so this was a good chance to give him a good chunk of minutes in the tank.

“I know what he can do, but he started to feel it a bit in the second-half. He's shown in flashes what he can do on the creative side. He will be a good player for us.”

