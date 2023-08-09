Flashes of what is to come from Hunter in an MK Dons shirt

A fitter Ash Hunter will only get better for MK Dons, head coach Graham Alexander predicts.

The 27-year-old made his full debut in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Wycombe Wanderers after signing on a free transfer last Friday ahead of the season opener with Wrexham.

Having had a sporadic pre-season campaign, training with several clubs including Northampton Town since his departure from Morecambe earlier in the summer, Hunter is still catching up with his Dons team-mates when it comes to the fitness levels Alexander expects of his players.

But his exciting show against Wycombe showed in flashes what the winger can be capable of this season, according to his head coach.

Alexander said: “He's just a bit short on match fitness because he's not had a full pre-season, just little spells here and there.

“He's been with us less than a week, so this was a good chance to give him a good chunk of minutes in the tank.