Fleetwood need to turn draws into wins, says Crainey

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey hopes his side can turn their recent draws into wins, starting with a win over MK Dons tonight

Stephen Crainey hopes his Fleetwood Town side can start turning their recent draws into wins and drag themselves away from the League One relegation zone.

The Cod Army have drawn three in a row ahead of Dons’ trip to Highbury Stadium but sit 19th after a tough first half of the season.

Liam Manning’s side though have won five of their last six, and can boast the same numbers away from home, last losing on the road back in November to a stoppage time winner at Sheffield Wednesday.

Read More Long journey to Fleetwood will help new Dons bond with the group

Crainey, who has only lost four of his 13 games in charge of Fleetwood, says Dons will provide his side with a stern test tonight (Tuesday) but he hopes his side will start to cause some upsets and drag themselves away from the relegation zone.

He said: “We’re looking forward to the game on Tuesday, MK Dons are a good side and so are we at the same time. We’ve picked up draws in the last three games so hopefully we can start turning these draws into wins next time out.

“They like to get the ball down on the floor, as we do, so I’m sure it’s going to be a good spectacle and hopefully we can come out on top. There are selection headaches; we will assess MK Dons to see what their strengths and weaknesses are and pick a team off the back of that.