Fleetwood Town 1-1 MK Dons: A point apiece at Highbury Stadium
MK Dons are on the road again, this time taking on Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium.
MK Dons are in action against Fleetwood Town this evening
Fleetwood Town 1-1 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 21:58
A look at the league table
FULL TIME: Fleetwood 1-1 MK Dons
A point on the road having led in the first half. A mistake from Smith gave Fleetwood the chance to break, put away by Lane. Not a lot of chances, Cairns saved from Parrott, Twine nearly got around the keeper too. Hard working show.
89 mins: Chance for Twine goes begging
Oooooh Twine rounds the keeper but it looks like the ball gets stuck under his feet and it goes out of play behind
72 mins: Dons make a double change
Mo Eisa and Kaine Kesler Hayden make way after brave shifts out there, replaced by Connor Wickham and Tennai Watson.
66 mins: Good chance for Parrott
Dons looking the more dangerous again after a little wobble after conceding. Scott Twine turns the ball around the corner for Parrott to chase, he gets to the corner of the six-yard box and fires a shot in but Cairns does well to keep it out.
50 mins: GOAL Fleetwood equalise from nowhere
Smith gives it away cheaply on half way, a good break from Ellis Harrison who takes it forwards, feeds Paddy Lane on the Fleetwood right who ghosts past Lewington and fires into the bottom corner past Cumming.
1-1
Second half
MK Dons restart the game. One change for the hosts at the break with Morris being replaced by Macadam.
HALF TIME: Fleetwood Town 0-1 MK Dons
A good half from Dons’ perspective, very much in control and especially so since the goal. Darling’s sixth of the season was simple as you like, heading in Twine’s free-kick after 12 minutes and that has been as clear a chance in the whole game.
Eisa and Kesler Hayden have both seen sights of goal but there hasn’t been many of which to speak, but Dons have been the team on top.
45 mins: Good effort from Kesler Hayden
KKH spots Cairns slightly off his line, Twine Range if you will, and he’s hit it just wide.
31 mins: Good chance for Eisa
Matt Smith has taken quarter of an hour or so to get adjusted to the game but he’s just put a terrific ball over the top for Mo Eisa to get on the end of but Alex Cairns was quick off his line and slides through the water to deny the Dons striker.