Fleetwood Town 1-1 MK Dons: Lane equalises for Fleetwood
MK Dons are on the road again, this time taking on Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium.
MK Dons are in action against Fleetwood Town this evening
Get the latest from the game.
Fleetwood Town 1-1 MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 20:57
50 mins: GOAL Fleetwood equalise from nowhere
Smith gives it away cheaply on half way, a good break from Ellis Harrison who takes it forwards, feeds Paddy Lane on the Fleetwood right who ghosts past Lewington and fires into the bottom corner past Cumming.
1-1
Second half
MK Dons restart the game. One change for the hosts at the break with Morris being replaced by Macadam.
HALF TIME: Fleetwood Town 0-1 MK Dons
A good half from Dons’ perspective, very much in control and especially so since the goal. Darling’s sixth of the season was simple as you like, heading in Twine’s free-kick after 12 minutes and that has been as clear a chance in the whole game.
Eisa and Kesler Hayden have both seen sights of goal but there hasn’t been many of which to speak, but Dons have been the team on top.
45 mins: Good effort from Kesler Hayden
KKH spots Cairns slightly off his line, Twine Range if you will, and he’s hit it just wide.
31 mins: Good chance for Eisa
Matt Smith has taken quarter of an hour or so to get adjusted to the game but he’s just put a terrific ball over the top for Mo Eisa to get on the end of but Alex Cairns was quick off his line and slides through the water to deny the Dons striker.
25 mins: Dons in control
The pitch is doing no-one any favours here but it’s been all MK Dons since the goal. They’re very much in control of it here, without really threatening Alex Cairns’ goal, which is looking more and more like a swamp.
12 mins: GOAL Darling gives Dons the lead!
He’s at it again! Harry Darling with his sixth goal of the season, heading Scott Twine’s free kick into the net!
5 mins: A good start so far
Not a bad start for either side, Kesler Hayden already looking like a good prospect on that right flank, lively and pacey. The pitch is looking soggy and boggy in places but it’s holding up for now.
We’re underway here at Highbury Stadium, Fleetwood kick-off.