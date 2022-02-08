Fleetwood Town vs MK Dons: Build-up from Highbury Stadium
MK Dons are on the road again, this time taking on Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium.
MK Dons are in action against Fleetwood Town this evening
Get the latest from the game.
Fleetwood Town vs MK Dons - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 08 February, 2022, 11:36
Manning on the long trip to Fleetwood
Travelling 200 miles on a coach and staying in a hotel together will certainly test your friendship! Dons boss Liam Manning hopes it will bring his new signings closer to the group by helping them develop social relationships as well as their working relationships on the pitch.
Long journey to Fleetwood will help new Dons bond with the group
“I knew we’d be signing some good characters and they have complimented the group we’ve already got”
Hear from the Fleetwood boss
The Fleetwood boss spoke to the media on Saturday about MK Dons, saying
Stephen Crainey
MK Dons are a good side and so are we at the same time. We’ve picked up draws in the last three games so hopefully we can start turning these draws into wins next time out.
Twine loves playing away!
Scott Twine has been in the goals lately, especially away from home as MK Dons have piled up the points on road trips recently.
Dons’ top-scorer has netted four in five away from home, with Dons winning five of their last six away from Stadium MK.
“I really enjoy playing away! Form away is going pretty well and hopefully that continues against Fleetwood,” he said.
“No game is easier or harder than another in this league - anyone can beat anyone. You've seen that with Doncaster's form recently. We have to go into the game the same way we go into everty game, hoping we can come out better on the day.”
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
Fleetwood Town vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats
MK Dons are on the road again tonight, taking on Fleetwood Town