Fleetwood Town vs MK Dons: Build-up from Highbury Stadium

Scott Twine has been in the goals lately, especially away from home as MK Dons have piled up the points on road trips recently.

Dons’ top-scorer has netted four in five away from home, with Dons winning five of their last six away from Stadium MK.

“I really enjoy playing away! Form away is going pretty well and hopefully that continues against Fleetwood,” he said.