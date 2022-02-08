Fleetwood Town vs MK Dons: Form, odds and stats

Highbury Stadium, home of Fleetwood Town

MK Dons will be looking to continue their great run of form recently when they take on struggling Fleetwood Town at Highbury Stadium this evening.

Liam Manning’s side head to the north-west having won five of their last six matches, third in the table and unbeaten away from home in League One since November 23. In six matches on the road since their loss to Sheffield Wednesday, they have dropped just two points, drawing with Accrington Stanley in early January.

Fleetwood are languishing in 19th in the table, but have a similar record to Dons with just one defeat in their last six, having drawn their last three. Home form has been troublesome for the Cod Army this season though, with just five wins at home all season, while Dons have the second best away record in the division.

The last meeting between the sides came back in September when Dons were in a real purple patch, but Fleetwood managed to escape Stadium MK with a point after a thrilling 3-3 draw. Scott Twine’s stunning hat-trick looked to be enough to win it for Dons, but Dan Batty scored with two minutes to go to level up.

Tonight will be the 11th meeting between the sides, and Dons have had the upper hand in fixtures down the years, winning five of them, losing just two. They do have to look back to 2016 for their last win at Highbury Stadium though when a Ryan Colclough hat-trick helped Dons to a 4-1 win.

Chris Sarginson will take charge of the match, his 25th match of the season. He has flashed 79 yellow cards and three reds this term. His last Dons game was the 3-0 defeat to Rotherham at Stadium MK in October. Conor Brown and Matthew Parry will run the lines with Fourth Official Ross Joyce.